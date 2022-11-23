Nebulas (NAS) Price Hits $0.0238 on Exchanges

Nebulas (NAS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Nebulas has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $235,417.79 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002564 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009400 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.17 or 0.08643876 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.79 or 0.00470169 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About Nebulas
Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,943,796 coins and its circulating supply is 63,431,993 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio.
