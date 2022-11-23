Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of FMC by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.64. 6,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.16 and a 200-day moving average of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

