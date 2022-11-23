Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 1.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.70 on Wednesday, reaching $109.59. 56,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.48. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

