Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $4.25 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,258,000. Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.8% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 246,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,765,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 312.2% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 84,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 31.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.39. 71,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,995,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.57 and a 200-day moving average of $145.75.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Argus lowered their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.32.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

