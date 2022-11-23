Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 133,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,352. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

