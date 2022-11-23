Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Cap of $3.10 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $136.39 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00122538 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00231362 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00050755 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00057034 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,907,382 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

