Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,283 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nabors Industries Stock Performance
NYSE NBR opened at $163.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $72.46 and a 52 week high of $207.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Nabors Industries Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.