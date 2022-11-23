Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,283 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NBR opened at $163.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $72.46 and a 52 week high of $207.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.15.

NBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.67.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

