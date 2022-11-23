My DeFi Pet (DPET) 1-Day Volume Tops $711,320.49

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $837,028.83 and $711,320.49 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

