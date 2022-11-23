Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MUR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.78.

NYSE:MUR traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $47.03. 10,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,801. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Murphy Oil news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $379,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,993.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 285,754 shares of company stock worth $14,117,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $770,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 3.1% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 99,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 50,452.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

