Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northcoast Research

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MWA. StockNews.com started coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MWA stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 43.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.