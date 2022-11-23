Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northcoast Research

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MWA. StockNews.com started coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.
Mueller Water Products Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of MWA stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products
Mueller Water Products Company Profile
Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.
