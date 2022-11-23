Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX) Shares Down 0.5%

Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.60. 2,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 21,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.
Motley Fool Next Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57.
