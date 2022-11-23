Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Up to $28.78

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.78, but opened at $29.61. Morphic shares last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 328 shares changing hands.
MORF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Morphic in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Morphic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.26.
Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.
