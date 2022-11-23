Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Up to $28.78

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.78, but opened at $29.61. Morphic shares last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 328 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MORF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Morphic in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Morphic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

Morphic Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MORF. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morphic in the first quarter worth about $389,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Morphic by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Morphic by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.