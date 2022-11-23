Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $89.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.68.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

