Morgan Stanley Boosts Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Price Target to €1.10

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €1.00 ($1.02) to €1.10 ($1.12) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.02) to €1.05 ($1.07) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell to €0.85 ($0.87) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.92) to €0.95 ($0.97) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.92.

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

BNDSF remained flat at $0.84 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.09.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

