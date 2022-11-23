Morgan Stanley Boosts Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Price Target to €63.60

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €61.30 ($62.55) to €63.60 ($64.90) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Amundi from €65.00 ($66.33) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amundi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.92.

Shares of AMDUF remained flat at $45.79 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87. Amundi has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $90.53.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

