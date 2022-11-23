Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $288.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s previous close.

MCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.40.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $294.36 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $403.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.45.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,330,974,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 723,042 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,182,000 after acquiring an additional 43,793 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,144,000 after acquiring an additional 50,289 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

