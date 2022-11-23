Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 91650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Montero Mining and Exploration Stock Up 40.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29.

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa project that covers an area of 17,000 hectares located in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

