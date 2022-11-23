Monro, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th.

Monro has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Monro has a payout ratio of 69.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Monro to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Monro news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $104,196.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,706.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Monro by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 279.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

