MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CEO Diwakar Choubey Acquires 100,000 Shares

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) CEO Diwakar Choubey acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,688,771 shares in the company, valued at $12,708,364.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MoneyLion Trading Up 1.4 %

ML traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. 1,040,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,659. MoneyLion Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $4.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.75 million for the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. On average, research analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

MoneyLion Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 26.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.