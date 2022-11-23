Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) CEO Walter V. Klemp Buys 22,500 Shares

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 22,500 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 364,890 shares in the company, valued at $419,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 9.7 %
NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.33.
Several analysts have commented on MBRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
