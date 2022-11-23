Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) CEO Walter V. Klemp Buys 22,500 Shares

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 22,500 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 364,890 shares in the company, valued at $419,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 9.7 %

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MBRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

About Moleculin Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

