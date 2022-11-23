Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Stock Price Up 17.5%

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) rose 17.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

