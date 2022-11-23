Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Shares of Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 273572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of C$16.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29.

Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Mission Ready Solutions Inc. will post 0.02125 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Francisco Martinez sold 340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$41,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,520.

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. the company operates through two segments Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services. It offers protective services gears.

