Mirror Protocol Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.33 million and $19.52 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

