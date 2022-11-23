Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Up to $86.11

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.11, but opened at $88.50. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $87.22, with a volume of 9,957 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRTX. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

About Mirati Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $663,000.

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.