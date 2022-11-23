Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Up to $86.11

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.11, but opened at $88.50. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $87.22, with a volume of 9,957 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRTX. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.
Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.56.
About Mirati Therapeutics
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)
