Mina Price Hits $0.55 on Top Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Mina has a market cap of $412.31 million and $21.54 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00003332 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 750,076,888 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 749,010,556.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.51382846 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $12,382,099.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

