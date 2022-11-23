MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up 1.8% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel owned approximately 0.06% of MetLife worth $29,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 307.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Evercore ISI increased their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.77. The company had a trading volume of 47,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,524. The stock has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

