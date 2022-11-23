Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0039

Metahero (HERO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $19.75 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

