Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Raised by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.91. The stock had a trading volume of 242,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,917,470. The company has a market capitalization of $271.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

