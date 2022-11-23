Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Director Acquires $60,333.00 in Stock

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) Director Richard Caring bought 9,100 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $60,333.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,333. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Caring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Richard Caring bought 22,981 shares of Membership Collective Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $91,004.76.

Membership Collective Group Stock Up 2.6 %

MCG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 292,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. Membership Collective Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCG. HSBC reduced their target price on Membership Collective Group to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Membership Collective Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCG. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

Featured Articles

