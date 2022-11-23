Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.29

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.29 and traded as low as C$10.70. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$10.94, with a volume of 9,880 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Melcor Developments from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Melcor Developments Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.26. The company has a current ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04. The stock has a market cap of C$338.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

