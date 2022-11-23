Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 47,835 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Insider Activity

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.65. 363,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,033,019. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $103.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $115.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

