McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.9% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 36,450.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,360 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after acquiring an additional 776,419 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MCD traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $273.28. 43,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.11. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

