Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) shot up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.45 and last traded at $23.18. 8,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 588,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAXN. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.