Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Truist Financial

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.14% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.
Maxar Technologies Stock Performance
MAXR stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
Maxar Technologies Company Profile
Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.
