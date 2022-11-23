Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Truist Financial

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

MAXR stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 311,101 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 68.1% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 130,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 52,762 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 17.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

