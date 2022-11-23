Marsico Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Shopify by 1,039.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Shopify by 993.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 611.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 873.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $35.88. 202,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,719,580. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $166.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

