Maiar DEX Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $233.88 million and approximately $98,667.72 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,365.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010589 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007801 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00041197 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021716 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00232105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003465 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $111,270.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

