MagnetGold Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $163.99 million and approximately $1,914.77 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00003468 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

