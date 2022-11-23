Magellan Asset Management Ltd Raises Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,505.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $627,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 55.4% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,124,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 9.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 251.0% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $166.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

