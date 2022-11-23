Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases 20 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 32.5% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 47,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 804.2% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.54.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $531.95 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.58.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

