Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 707 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 121.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,038,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,345,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,938,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,360,000 after acquiring an additional 83,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 49.1% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,740,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,863,000 after acquiring an additional 573,058 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRU stock opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $120.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.41.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

