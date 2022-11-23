Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires 158 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,115,941,000 after buying an additional 79,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,284,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,114,812,000 after buying an additional 264,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Shares of NKE opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $173.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

