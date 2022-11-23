M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

MDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of MDC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.61. 587,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,196. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $28,119,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,263,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after purchasing an additional 95,947 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,813,000 after buying an additional 247,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,516,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,223,000 after buying an additional 63,519 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,789,000 after purchasing an additional 73,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 10.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 134,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

