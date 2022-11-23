Lumi Credits Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,866.58 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $6,866.58 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

