Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 17383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Lucara Diamond from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

Lucara Diamond Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17. The company has a market cap of C$226.78 million and a PE ratio of 4.73.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.