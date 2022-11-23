LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Gap Down to $231.57

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $231.57, but opened at $225.97. LPL Financial shares last traded at $230.32, with a volume of 1,261 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.86.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.33 and a 200 day moving average of $213.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

In other LPL Financial news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,061,739. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $694,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 38.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 47,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $4,202,000.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

