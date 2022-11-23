Logan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $107.07 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $176.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.67.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

