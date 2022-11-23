Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 231,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 653,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,452,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,394,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in CME Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME opened at $174.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.58 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

