Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kirby by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 29.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after buying an additional 137,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $75.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average of $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $745.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.58 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

