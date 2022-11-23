Logan Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 238.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 16,950.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on RACE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.89.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $216.36 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $271.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

