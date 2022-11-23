Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 885 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $168,140,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $23,959,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 375.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 555,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,291,000 after purchasing an additional 438,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

